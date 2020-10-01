Coronavirus Update: 1 in 1,000 African Americans Have Died from Coronavirus

During Tuesday’s presidential debate, viewers found it difficult to clearly understand the candidates’ positions on important issues, but one statistic mentioned by Joe Biden is especially daunting. One in 1,000 African Americans have died from coronavirus.

According to the APM Research Lab, as of mid-September, “1 in 1,020 Black Americans has died (or 97.9 deaths per 100,000).” More than 207,000 Americans have lost their lives to Covid-19, and a disproportionate number of them are Black.

African Americans have higher rates of preexisting conditions, such as heart disease, obesity and diabetes, which are associated with more deaths and hospitalizations from Covid-19. Black Americans and people of color are also more likely to be considered “essential workers,” risking exposure to the coronavirus.

Other disparities, including housing and income, also make African Americans more susceptible to the effects of the pandemic.

Last week, around 837,000 people filed for first-time jobless benefits, down slightly from the previous week. Weekly jobless claims have remained close to 900,000 for the past few weeks as uncertainty about the pandemic continues.

According to research by the journal JAMA Network Open, Americans over 30 have been drinking more during the coronavirus pandemic compared to this time last year.

Frequency of alcohol consumption increased by about 14% from 2019, averaging out to about one additional drinking day per month by 75% of adults surveyed.

Frequency of drinking increased by 17% among women, 19% among people aged 30 to 59 and by 10% among White people.

American Airlines and United Airlines announced furloughs of a total of 32,000 employees as lawmakers continue to negotiate terms of a new pandemic relief package that offers more federal aid for airlines.

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said that if relief is negotiated “over the next few days,” the company be able to recall 19,000 employees. United said it has been forced to furlough 13,000 workers.

Retailer H&M will be closing 250 stores next year due to increased online shopping by consumers during the pandemic.

H&M’s rival, Zara, announced plans to close as many as 1,200 brick-and-mortar stores this year and next.

The NFL team Tennessee Titans are experiencing a Covid-19 outbreak amongst its players and staff. As of Wednesday, five players and six staff have tested positive for the virus this week.

Sunday’s scheduled game between the Titans and Steelers was postponed to Monday or Tuesday but is now postponed until later this year.

The Titans facilities are closed until further notice.

