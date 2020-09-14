The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Mansion Available For Rent On Airbnb For A Limited Time

For any die-hard Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air fans who’ve long dreamed of spending a night in that famous mansion, now’s your chance.
The original mansion that was used for the iconic TV series is set to become available for rent on Airbnb for just five days with Will Smith as the host.
A few lucky fans will have the opportunity to “create some memories of their own” in the original Fresh Prince of Bel-Air mansion. Airbnb teamed up with Will Smith to re-open the classic Bel-Air mansion equipped with “bold graffiti art, posh interiors, timeless family portraits, and Philly cheesesteaks served on silver platters.” Plus, while staying on Smith’s side of the mansion, the guests will also be able to raid his show closet for some iconic pieces along with receiving a new pair of Jordans.
According to Travel + Leisure, the mansion will be hosting two guests from the Los Angeles area for one-night stays for the days of Oct. 2, 5, 8, 11, and 14. The guests will only have to cough up $30 a night, paying homage to the 30-year anniversary of Will Smith stepping foot in the home when the show began back in 1990. For guests who live in the L.A. area and qualify, they will be able to apply to rent the Airbnb mansion on Sept. 29 with all proceeds going towards the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia.
Check out the inside of the mansion below.
Love what you’ve done with the place @willsmith. 30 years since “The Fresh Prince” rolled up to the show’s iconic LA crib, Will is opening the doors to his former kingdom for a limited time – only on Airbnb. The stay is available to Los Angeles County residents—click the link in bio for 👀
This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.
