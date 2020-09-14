Mompreneur Nichole Wright Launched A Vegan-Friendly Brand Of Nail Polishes And Lip Glosses

Passion, trust and boldness are the core values at the center of SaTrell, a vegan-friendly, cruelty-free beauty brand that bleeds inclusivity across all boards. Born and raised in Charleston, South Carolina, Nichole Wright caught the entrepreneurial bug young from watching the business owners in her family as she grew up. Though beauty is ever changing throughout the industry from Rihanna’s FENTY shades to COVERGIRL’s representation with Queen Latifah, Janelle Monae and Ayesha Curry, Wright had her heart set on creating an all-inclusive beauty brand that is a reflection of each customer’s unique personality regardless of gender, age, sex, and size.

HelloBeautiful was able to catch up with Satrell founder, Wright, about the importance of inclusivity in beauty brands, her sons as a means of inspiration and how her background in finance has helped her develop her business.

“It’s best to hone in and understand what everyone wants or needs [versus] excluding a group of individuals based on pure ignorance,” the entrepreneur shared with HelloBeautiful. “My definition of an all-inclusive brand is about embracing others no matter their race, skin tone, gender, or age. Although Satrell is new to the beauty space and we are still building our line, we reflect this by providing diverse shades that are suitable for anyone.”

Named after her two sons, Samuel and Dontrell, Nichole Wright has made the transition from finance professional to beauty brand mompreneur with cruelty-free, vegan-friendly exclusive products from lip glosses to nail polishes. Wright told HelloBeautiful that her background in finance helped her to understand certain complexities in her business. She said, “as a small business owner, I have to be cognizant of the decisions I make about my brand and know what the impact will be on my bottom line.”

Her sons serve as a means of motivation to reach her dreams in building Satrell into a beauty empire and household beauty brand with products that are hydrating, moisturizing and long-lasting. “Being a working mom has its challenges, but I make every effort to manage my time and organize my schedule to ensure everything that’s going on is handled efficiently. No matter the outcome family will always come first,” she told HelloBeautiful about how her role as a mother has strengthened her as a business professional and beauty entrepreneur.

“They have changed my life personally by being a blessing. My life wouldn’t be the same without them,” Wright said about her sons as a means of inspiration and drive in her career. Though she makes sure to spend as much time with them as possible because “they grow up so fast,” she said, she works tirelessly to give them everything they need and more. Furthermore, she’s setting an incredible example for her children that all goals are achievable and no goal is too big or too small.

“From a professional viewpoint, I work very hard to make sure they never go without a roof over their heads, clothes on their backs, or food on the table. I want to succeed because of them and make sure they understand that the opportunities are endless based on what they are aiming to achieve in life.”

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

Sign up for our newsletter:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Mompreneur Nichole Wright Launched A Vegan-Friendly Brand Of Nail Polishes And Lip Glosses was originally published on hellobeautiful.com