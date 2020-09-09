Mrs. Evans and Mrs. Williams, two teachers from Monroe Comprehensive High School in Georgia who went viral after posting back-to-school videos online, called in today to discuss the the motivation behind their encouraging production and offer helpful virtual learning tips to parents.

Listen to the exclusive interview up top and watch their viral videos below!

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

Sign up for our newsletter:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Watch: Rapping Teachers Go Viral In #VirtualLearning Videos [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com