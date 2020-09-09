TMZ reports that Tory Lanez allegedly admitted to a violent act and then apologized to Megan Thee Stallion on the night of the shooting.

The report says TMZ seen the texts that Megan received on July 12, the night of the bloody incident. Reportedly Tory wrote, “I know u prolly never gone talk to me again, but I genuinely want u to know I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart.” He blamed the violence on the alcohol saying, “I was just too drunk.”

TMZ says that the Canadian rapper never referenced a gun or a shooting but clearly mentioned that this is something he regrets sending, “None the less s**t should have never happened and I can’t change what did. I just feel horrible.”

He then said again, “Cuz I genuinely just got too drunk.”Since the shooting, Tory Lanez was arrested for possession of a firearm, and Megan Thee Stallion announced on her Instagram live that he did shoot her.

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Report: Tory Lanez Allegedly Apologized To Megan Thee Stallion In A Text After The Shooting, “I Was Just Too Drunk” was originally published on themorninghustle.com