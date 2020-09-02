Coronavirus Update: New Federal Eviction Ban Enacted to Stop the Spread of Covid-19

A new eviction ban is being enacted through the CDC is halting evictions nationwide through December for those hurt financially during the pandemic. The goal, the agency says, is to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Housing advocates and landlord groups have warned leaders that millions of people could soon be evicted from their homes if Congress fails to help renters and landlords and reinstate expanded unemployment benefits. The new ban is receiving mixed response as it doesn’t provide a path for landlords to recoup unpaid rent that has accumulated over the last several months.

Diane Yentel, CEO of the National Low Income Housing Coalition, says that although it’s an unprecedented move by the administration, it is “long overdue.”

“While an eviction moratorium is an essential step, it is a half-measure that extends a financial cliff for renters to fall off of when the moratorium expires and back rent is owed,” she added.

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC

As part of a new interim policy, FEMA has announced that it will no longer provide much of the basic emergency supplies that schools, elections agencies and other local offices need for COVID prevention.

The policy, which goes into effect September 15, says that many of the items – including N95 masks, cloth face coverings, aprons, face shields, disinfection supplies, thermometers and more – will only be covered for reimbursement when used specifically for emergency response.

Instead, under most circumstances, FEMA will regard these items as non-emergency supplies for schools and many other local institutions.

New research released on Wednesday confirms that common, affordable steroids can reduce deaths among critically ill coronavirus patients.

The study, published in the medical journal JAMA, found that among 678 patients treated with steroids, 32.7% died. Among 1,025 patients who received usual care or a placebo, 41.5% died. Researchers suggest that steroids should become a part of standard care in treating future Covid-19 patients.

The Trump administration announced that it will not participate in an international cooperative effort to develop and distribute a coronavirus vaccine because it does not want to be constrained by the World Health Organization.

The U.S. withdrew from the WHO in July after the administration claimed the organization was heavily influenced by China and needs reform.

Several countries are combining efforts to combat the pandemic and secure adequate supplies of the vaccine.

Some health experts disagree with the U.S.’s absence in the effort. Tom Hart, North America director at The ONE Campaign, an advocacy organization. “Not only does this move put the lives of millions around the world at risk, it could completely isolate Americans from an effective vaccine against COVID-19,” Hart said.

AMC, the world’s largest movie theater chain, says it expects to open 70% of its theaters by the weekend. The reopening of the 420 theaters comes right before “Tenet” comes out in the U.S. this Labor Day weekend. The film, featuring John David Washington, the son of Denzel Washington, was originally set to open in July, but was delayed because of “continued uncertainty” during the pandemic.

Automaker Ford announced it is looking to cut 1,400 white collar jobs to save money during the pandemic. Eligible employees will receive early retirement offers next week, and those choosing to leave must do so by the end of the year.

Ford president Kumar Galhotra says the company hopes to reach its cost-cutting goals through this move, and if not, layoffs may be required.

Ford posted a 50% drop in revenue in the second quarter due to the virus’ economic fallout.

