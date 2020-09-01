WATCH: What You Need To Know — September 1, 2020: VOTE! — Black America’s Coach — Black National Convention

What You Need To Know:
The primary campaign season continues. Today is Primary Election Day in the state of Massachusetts.
2. Farewell To Black America’s Coach
Hall of Fame coach John Thompson Jr. passed away at the age of 78.
3. Coronavirus Update: Amid Public Distrust, Doctors Call for Independent Review of New Vaccine
As vaccine manufacturers prepare to put a cure for Covid-19 on the market, several physicians and health experts nationwide are attempting to create an independent commission to review data from coronavirus vaccine trials before a vaccine is released on the market.
4. 50 Years After Its Beginning, the Black National Convention is Revived
With the goal of beginning a new Black political agenda in an America, Black leaders met in Gary, Indiana in 1972 for the first national Black Political Convention.
5. Very Trendy: MLB And NBA Hire New Chief Inclusion Officers
As sports leagues across the country hit pause on their season to combat social justice issues, the MLB and NBA hired Black Chief Diversity executives to oversee new social inclusion strategies.