Brandy and Monica are set to go head to head in a long-awaited Verzuz matchup next week.

No matter if you’re #TeamBrandy or #TeamMonica, both singers have contended that the live event, that’s scheduled to air from Tyler Perry’s Studios in Atlanta, will not be a battle, but rather a celebration of their respective catalogues.

We can still turn up the heat on our end. Test your knowledge of some of Brandy and Monica’s top songs by playing Finish The Lyric below.

Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These Brandy & Monica Hits was originally published on magicbaltimore.com