Will Smith and Kevin Hart Team for Remake of 1987 Comedy ‘Planes, Trains, and Automobiles’

Will Smith and Kevin Hart are teaming for a remake of the 1987 classic “Planes, Trains, and Automobiles” for Paramount Pictures.

The original Thanksgiving comedy starred Steve Martin and John Candy and centers on a man struggling to travel home for Thanksgiving with an oaf of a shower curtain ring salesman as his only companion.

The reimagining comes screenwriter Aeysha Carr—whose previous credits include “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Woke,” and “Everybody Hates Chris.”

News of the reimagining comes after Smith confirmed that a reboot of “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” is in the works.

This time, the story of the street-smart teen who moves in with his rich uncle in Bel-Air, California will not be a comedy, BBC reports.

The drama will be a co-production between original series star Smith and his Westbrook Studios as well as original producers Universal TV, per Complex.

The reboot based on Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer that flips the script on the narrative. Smith described it as a “brilliant idea, the dramatic version of The Fresh Prince for the next generation.”

The project is “currently being shopped” to various online streaming services, including Netflix.

In related news, Smith’s Overbrook Entertainment recently reached a settlement deal in a lawsuit over the rights to “King Richard” – the life story of Serena and Venus Williams’ father, Richard Williams.

We previously reported… Smith is set to play Richard in Warner Bros.’ upcoming film drama “King Richard.

The project hit a snag, however, as TW3 Entertainment and Power Move Multimedia filed a lawsuit against the studio and Smith’s Overbrook Entertainment production company, claiming breach of contract, among other things.

Less than two months after the breach of contract complaint was filed, all parties have now reached a deal, according to Deadline.

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)