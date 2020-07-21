Elise Neal Spills Tea About Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith

Actress Elise Neal is sharing some tea about The Smiths.

Despite, the couple’s happy appearance over the years it appears there has been trouble in paradise even before August Alsina came into the picture.

Neal, who starred on the show “All Of Us” which was based around Will and Jada’s blended family, says the couple brought their “unhappiness” to the set of the TV series.

Hear about this and more in this edition of Alfredas’ “Hot Off The Wire.”

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: