The Kamala Harris Effect: Biden Campaign Fundraising Sets New Record Since VP Pick

Joe Biden‘s decision to pick Kamala Harris as his vice presidential running mate is paying off in more ways than one.

His campaign has been a fundraising juggernaut in the short time since the presumptive Democratic nominee picked the California senator to join him at the top of the Democratic ticket. In fact, a new report shows that donations to the campaign have been pouring in at a record rate since Biden made the announcement Tuesday.

Whether you chalk it up to the so-called Kamala Harris effect or simply to a re-energized voting base rallying around a Democratic ticket finally put in place, the end result has been at least $36 million from supporters who include at least 150,000 new donors, setting a new record in the process, according to the Associated Press. That figure was set only within the first two days since Biden announced Harris as his running mate, suggesting that there is way more where that came from in the 81 days until Election Day.

Harris, of course, is no stranger to raising a lot of funds, and quickly, as shown by the revenue she generated both as a presidential candidate as well as a surrogate for Biden following the suspension of her own campaign in December. The Associated Press suggested back in April that Harris may be increasing her chances of being Biden’s running mate based on her fundraising prowess that included innovative approaches like holding virtual events during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to Harris becoming a vice presidential candidate, the donors to her presidential campaign turned around and gave $19 million to Biden’s campaign, accounting for 7 percent of his campaign’s war chest, according to campaign finance website Open Secrets. She took part in two fundraisers with Biden and participated in others to help raise more $5 million for his campaign, POLITICO reported.

With the Democratic National Convention being held next week, Biden’s campaign can likely ride the wave of fundraising momentum all the way into November and, most importantly, beyond.

Biden made history by picking Harris, who became the first Black woman to run for vice president on a major party’s ticket and could become the first Black woman to be elected to that prestigious office. He was widely praised for choosing Harris out of many accomplished and qualified women candidates.

The Black Voters Matter Fund said simply that Biden “got it right” and noted what a meaningful moment Tuesday was for both Harris and all Black women.

“Let’s all take a minute to acknowledge the significance of this moment. This victory was shaped not just by this individual, but also by the hundreds and thousands of nameless Black women on whose shoulders she stands,” LaTosha Brown, co-founder of the Black Voters Matter Fund, said in a statement e-mailed to NewsOne. “Even in recent weeks, Black women have been organizing and lifting their voices to hold Biden accountable for being on the right side of history.”

