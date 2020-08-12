Coronavirus Update: U.S. Reports Fewer Than 50,000 New Daily Covid-19 Cases for Three Consecutive Day

For three straight days, the U.S. has reported fewer than 50,000 new daily cases of coronavirus, according to tallies from Johns Hopkins University.

The average number of daily new cases in the U.S. is now more than 54,000 — down from more than 65,000 per day in mid- to late-July.

But the U.S. still has more work to do in the fight against the pandemic. The country will need to bring its daily coronavirus case count down to 10,000 by September to gain some level of control over the pandemic before fall, Dr. Anthony Fauci said in an interview during the first week of August.

Average daily Covid-19 deaths have remained above 1,000 for more than two weeks.

Declines in the number of new cases may be attributed to statewide physical distancing policies. In a recent study by Harvard University and University College London, researchers found that physical distancing resulted in the reduction of more than 600,000 cases within just three weeks. Without preventative measures, the models suggest up to 80% of Americans would have been infected with Covid-19. In addition, the death rate decreased by 2% per day beginning a week after a physical distancing policy started.

House Oversight Chairwoman Rep. Carolyn Maloney introduced a new bill on Wednesday aimed at reversing organizational and structural changes undertaken at the US Postal Service during the pandemic by the new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Republican donor and close associate to the President.

The proposed bill would halt the implementation of any operational changes it had in place as of the beginning of the calendar year until the end of the pandemic. USPS customers nationwide have experienced a slowdown of mail delivery and have raised concerns that mail-in ballots may not reach election offices in time to be counted in the November election.

“Our Postal Service should not become an instrument of partisan politics, but instead must be protected as a neutral, independent entity that focuses on one thing and one thing only—delivering the mail,” Maloney said in a press release announcing the “Delivering for America Act.”

“A once-in-a-century pandemic is no time to enact changes that threaten service reliability and transparency,” the chairwoman added.

As Texas soars past 500,000 Covid-19 cases, state leaders are redoubling their efforts to get residents to wear masks and practice social distancing.

“The most important thing I could convey today that is even though the numbers of Covid-19 have improved, it has not left Jefferson County, it has not left Orange County, it has not left the state of Texas,” Gov. Greg Abbott said during a press conference earlier this week.

Texas ranks in the top five states in the country with the most coronavirus cases.

Cherokee County School District in Georgia has ordered 925 students, teachers and staff to self-quarantine after dozens tested positive for the virus, just a week after schools reopened for in-person instruction.

Etowah High School in the Cherokee County district had to temporarily close after about 300 of the school’s 2,400 students were ordered to quarantine.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has given the state’s reopening of schools the thumbs up, saying at a news conference that the process has gone well. The wearing of masks in public spaces is encouraged but not mandated in Georgia.

After news of Russia’s claim to have approved a coronavirus vaccine for use, infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci expressed serious doubts about the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness.

During an interview for National Geographic, Fauci added that having a vaccine and proving that a vaccine is safe and effective are two different things.

The World Health Organization said it is in touch with Russian scientists and looks forward to reviewing details of the trials.

The first case of SARS-CoV-2 in a dog was announced by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes Covid-19.

According to a news release, the owners of the dog took their pet to the NC State Veterinary Hospital on August 3 after it showed signs of respiratory distress. The dog died from the illness. A family member had previously tested positive for Covid-19.

“There is no indication at this time that dogs can transmit the virus to other animals, so there is no justification in taking measures against companion animals that may compromise their welfare,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Doug Meckes.

While the number of small businesses seeking coronavirus relief money continue to grow, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is under scrutiny as at least six companies owned by him received millions of dollars from the Paycheck Protection Program. The companies, including two coal companies, a luxury resort and an upscale residential development, pocketed up to $24 million.

The governor is ranked by Forbes as a billionaire and West Virginia’s richest man.

The college football season will be without the teams of the historic Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences as leaders decided to cancel the fall season due to the pandemic.

The decision to cancel will cost schools tens of millions of dollars, but both conferences cited the risk of attempting to keep players safe from the virus.

“Every life is critical,” first-year Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren told the AP. “We wanted to make sure we continually, not only in our words but in our actions, do put the health and safety and wellness of our student-athletes first.”

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) and Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), or the Big 12, announced they are moving forward with playing this fall.

Stein Mart has fallen to the economic hardship caused by the pandemic. The company has filed for bankruptcy and plans to close the doors of almost 300 of its brick-and-mortar stores.

The 112-year-old discount retailer, which began operations in Mississippi, announced it will begin liquidation sales immediately and is considering selling its website and intellectual property.

