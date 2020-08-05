A second-grader in Georgia has tested positive for coronavirus on the very first day back to school.

The Cherokee County School told CNN “the district began in-person classes on Monday. But by Tuesday, a classroom was temporarily closed for deep cleaning and the teacher and 20 other students had been asked to quarantine for two weeks after the second-grader tested positive.”

Parents have speculated whether it’s safe to return to school because of the spread of the virus though some school districts have decided to proceed with in-person teaching.

According to the school district’s reopening plan, it recommended but did not require that children wear masks in school because the state does not mandate required mask-wearing.

Other school districts in Georgia have opted for online learning because of various staff members testing positive. CNN reports that the state’s largest school district, Gwinnett County Public Schools reported 260 employees that tested positive.

The district is set to reopen for online learning on August 12.

Second Grader In Georgia Tests Positive For COVID-19 On First Day Of School was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com