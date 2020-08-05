George Floyd Hologram Memorial Launches At Sites Of Confederate Statues

Unbeknownst to many, George Floyd was honored not just with murals, tribute songs, and marches in his honor, but with a hologram that toured the country.

Change.org and the George Floyd Foundation officially launched “A Monumental Change: The George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project” in Richmond, Virginia, the capital of the Confederacy. Specifically, the hologram tour kicked off July 28 at the site of the former Jefferson Davis Confederate monument which was recently taken down by protestors.

The tour ended quietly on August 1 at 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, the church that was bombed by the Ku Klux Klan in 1963.

Sponsored by the George Floyd Foundation, the hologram tour continued south through North Carolina, Georgia, and more and mirrored the route of the 1961 Freedom Rides. During the tour, the monument continuously replaced former Confederate statues as a symbolic call to continue the fight for racial justice.George Floyd's brother Rodney Floyd, who got an early look at the hologram alongside family members, released a statement saying; "Since the death of my brother George, his face has been seen all over the world. Now by partnering with Change.org, the hologram will allow my brother's face to be seen as a symbol for change in places where change is needed most." "The hologram will allow my brother's face to be seen as a symbol for change in places where change is needed most" – Rodney Floyd, brother of George Floyd. The hologram was designed by Kaleida Hologram Company and projected by a local Virginia company, Quince Imaging. It features a myriad of fireflies that form into George Floyd's image with his name depicted in graffiti. During the tour stop in Decatur, Georgia a muralist adorned the sidewalk with images of brutality victims including Breonna Taylor. The mission of the George Floyd Foundation, created in Floyd's hometown of Houston, is to "create access and participation in the areas of social justice education and advocacy, youth services, and workforce development.""By partnering with organizations such as Change.org it demonstrates the Floyd family's commitment to ensuring that George Floyd did not die in vain," said Tezlyn Figaro, Senior Advisor at the George Floyd Foundation. What do YOU think about the George Floyd foundation hologram???

