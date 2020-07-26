Coronavirus Update: 9-Year Old Florida Girl Becomes Youngest Coronavirus Victim

Kimora “Kimmie” Lynum, a nine-year-old African American girl, died on July 18 in Putnam County, Florida. Kimora is now the state’s youngest coronavirus fatality.

After acquiring a high fever, Kimora’s mother took her to the hospital. Doctors sent her home and she collapsed shortly after. Kimora had no pre-existing health issues and the family is unaware of how or where Kimora contracted the virus. The girl has spent the summer at home and did not attend school or summer camp.

“She was always happy and made everybody happy. She was phenomenal,” said her cousin Dejeon Cain.

Those close to the child have been tested for coronavirus and are awaiting their results.

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC

For four days in a row last week, the U.S. topped 1,000 coronavirus deaths across the country. On Saturday, the number dropped to 900. As mask mandates are put into place and the school year is set to begin in many states, the number of coronavirus deaths in the U.S. is quickly approaching 150,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

California, Georgia, Florida, Oregon and Hawaii have recently broken records for confirmed cases. There will be up to 175,000 deaths linked to the virus by August 15, according to a forecast published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to a new report by the CDC, as many as a third of patients who were never sick enough to be hospitalized are experiencing lingering symptoms, such as fatigue and cough. Health officials are warning that the symptoms can be ongoing and last for weeks, even months, after their initial infection.

Patients who have suffered from the virus report other symptoms such as low grade fever, rapid heartbeat, headaches, shortness of breath and memory and sleep issues.

Beginning August 1, McDonald’s will require all customers in its more than 14,000 U.S. restaurants to wear a face covering for employee safety.

Customers will be offered masks if needed and, if they refuse to wear a mask, then customers will be directed to a designated pick-up spot located away from other customers.

The company announced it would also provide de-escalation training for its employees in handling non-compliant customers.

New data from Yelp revealed the permanent closing of nearly 16,000 restaurants due to the pandemic. There were 26,160 total restaurant closures on Yelp as of July 10 and 15,770 of those have made the decision permanent.

Restaurant owners have been forced to be creative to survive the crisis and quickly come up with new ways to make money and serve customers in a safe manner.

