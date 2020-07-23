Report: Fairfax County, Virginia High School To Be Renamed After Rep. John Lewis

Robert E. Lee High School in Fairfax County, Virginia has announced that they will change their name to honor the late Rep. John Lewis. School Board Chair Ricardy Anderson said in a statement, “The Board heard from students, teachers and staff members, families, and the community about the old name. It was important for us to be mindful of these comments and to select a name that reflected the diversity and multiculturalism that currently exists at the school and in our community. Rep. Lewis was a champion of the Civil Rights movement, and our Board strongly believes this is an appropriate tribute to an individual who is a true American hero. We will also honor his life’s work by continuing to promote equity, justice, tolerance and service in the work that we do.”

The school board voted in June to change the name from Robert E. Lee, who was the Commander of the Confederate States Army during the American Civil War. There has been a movement to remove Confederate names and symbols all across the United States and it only increased after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Rep. John Lewis passed away July 17th after a battle with pancreatic cancer in Atlanta, Georgia.

