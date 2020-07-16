Russ Parr Morning Show
HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRPMS App

Russ Rant: What Nick Cannon Was Trying To Say

In case you missed it, Nick Cannon was recently fired from ViacomCBS for his anti-semitic comments on a podcast. According to Russ, Cannon’s words were taken offensively, but what he was trying to explain in other words, was how this country was founded on murder, rape and pillaging. Listen up top to hear why Russ says we shouldn’t be sensitive to the real facts.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram  and On Facebook Too!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

Nick Cannon , Russ Rant

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos
More From BlackAmericaWeb
Close