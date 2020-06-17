Residents Say Clip Of Cops Pulling Gun On Teens Isn’t ‘Isolated Incident’ Amid Police Statement

“Please, sir. They kids,” one person can be heard yelling off camera. “Don’t shoot….don’t shoot.”

“Why you got a gun out?” another person cries out. “Because I’m being safe,” the officer responded.

The teens were eventually let go but by the end of the video, but several more police cars and even a Clayton County Sheriff’s Office patrol car still arrives on the scene.

A few minutes later the clip shows two officers patting the teens down. The cops then seem to talk to the group of teens, though it’s not audible what they said because of the distance of the camera.

According to 11 Alive, the Clayton County Police Department went on to release a statement explaining what led to the viral encounter.According to the two-page report, cops arrived on Flint River Road after reports of an armed person. They said the 911 caller reported three teens at a location who were stealing and waving a gun.

Cops said they later got another call saying the teens were now in the parking lot, playing with a gun and fighting. Once a description was given, the police statement said an officer began patrolling the area before stopping the group of teens that they said matched the description.

“Due to the allegation that the juveniles were in possession of a gun, the officer approached them with his duty weapon drawn and pointed at the juveniles,” the police said. “The officer lowered the weapon once the juveniles complied with the officer’s verbal commands to stop and show their hands.”According to the cops, the officer started a “calm dialogue with the juveniles about why he was there and bystanders immediately began yelling and agitating the situation.” Police said once the teens were frisked no weapons were found. When the officer went back to the store where the 911 call was placed and looked over the surveillance video, it showed the teens were playing and tossing what looked like a gun to each other. However, the group told the cops that it was a BB gun and they took the cop to the bushes where they tossed the item. The cop said it was indeed a BB gun.

The police report said the cop talked to the kids about the dangers of playing with a weapon, then their parents were called and the teens were released from the scene with no charges filed.