‘Black Lives Matter’ Painted On Washington D.C. Street Near White House

Washington, D.C. is making maybe the biggest statement a city could make to convey the message that Black lives do matter.

To amplify the movement, they are making the statement by painting “Black Lives Matter” on the pavement of 16th Street between H and K streets in Northwest. D.C. Public Works painted the text before sunrise to complete the project.

Anti-Police Brutality and George Floyd protests entered its seventh day on Thursday night near Lafayette Square with more expected this weekend.

 

