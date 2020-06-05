Washington, D.C. is making maybe the biggest statement a city could make to convey the message that Black lives do matter.
To amplify the movement, they are making the statement by painting “Black Lives Matter” on the pavement of 16th Street between H and K streets in Northwest. D.C. Public Works painted the text before sunrise to complete the project.
Anti-Police Brutality and George Floyd protests entered its seventh day on Thursday night near Lafayette Square with more expected this weekend.
View this post on Instagram
D.C. is painting "Black lives matter" on a downtown D.C. street where protesters have been echoing that call for justice for a week. The largest demonstration yet is expected Saturday. Public Works crews arrived before sunrise Friday to complete the project. Head to the link in our bio for more pictures and video as they complete the job.
Source: NBC Washington
‘Black Lives Matter’ Painted On Washington D.C. Street Near White House was originally published on woldcnews.com