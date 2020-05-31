Atlanta Officers Fired After Tasing AUC Students After Saturday Protests

According to CBS46 Atlanta, the offices who tased two AUC students prior to pulling them from their vehicle have been fired Sunday afternoon.
The termination came after intense pressure from local officials to take some action. The students Messiah Young, 22, and Teniyah Pilgrim, 20 were peacefully leaving the protest when officers out of nowhere approached the vehicle and began smashing the windows.
Officers then tased one of the students and detained the other. Teniyah Pilgrim was released without charges and Messiah Young, the young man tased, was taken to Grady Hospital and released Sunday morning. All charges against Young were dropped.
This is from last night in Atlanta the FULL video! This young man and young woman literally on their way home and the police ONCE again has abused their authority FOR WHAT REASON???!!! notice how there is a WHITE woman in the car in front of them waving at the cameras going the SAME direction and the police targeted the BLACK people! BUSTING THEIR WINDOWS OUT FOR WHAT ??? TAZING THEM FOR WHAT ??? FLATTENING THEIR TIRES FOR WHAT???? ITS A GANG OF FUCKING POLICE SURROUNDED BY 2 BLACK PEOPLE THAT WERE IN THEIR CAR MINDING THEIR BUSINESS !! YOU CAN TELL THEY ARE TRULY SCARED OUT OF THERE MINDS! LEAVE US THE FUCK ALONEEEE !!!! THIS IS WHY WE ARE FUCKING ANGRY !!! 😡😡😡😡#BLACKLIVESMATTER
Spelman released a statement after the incident stating that they stand in solidarity with the two young students.
