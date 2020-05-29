Sybil Wilkes and Tom Joyner Team Up For Limited LIVE Series

Ready to be informed, empowered… and entertained?

Former Tom Joyner Morning Show hosts Sybil Wilkes and Tom Joyner are teaming up for for a limited online series where the duo will talk to presidents of The Divine Nine about pressing issues impacting our community.

The special series will be happening live from June 1, 2020 through June 12, 2020 at 7:00 pm ET/6:00 pm CT on Sybil Wilkes’ YouTube and Facebook pages.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Wilkes and Joyner are aiming to inform viewers on what the various greek organizations are doing to address the COVID-19 pandemic, the Census, and the general election.

Be sure to schedule a reminder and tell your friends about the important event!

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE