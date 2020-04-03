Ayesha Curry Announces Launch Of Lifestyle Magazine ‘Sweet July’

Ayesha Curry took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the launch of her very own lifestyle magazine, “Sweet July.”

“If you’re like me, you’re looking for any glimmer of light or joy in the world right now to help get you through these unforeseen strange times,” the celebrity chef captioned her teaser video. “Last fall, I was offered the opportunity to create my own magazine. Besides it having a cover and pages and pictures, I was given the blank slate to make it whatever I wanted.”

“After a lot of thought and self-reflection, I decided that what I wanted was to tell stories with substance about things that matter. Showcase people doing groundbreaking things and supporting their communities,” she continued. “Give people information but also inspiration. I wanted my girls to be able to see themselves in the pictures and the stories, and feel like not only is there a place for them in this world, but that the skies the limit for what they can achieve. And then the craziest thing happened.. We made it! And we called it Sweet July. Why? Well, all three of our babies were born in July, we got married in July and it’s the 7th month in the calendar year. It’s the time in my life where I find I have the most joy and excitement. I wanted to carry that through every day and simply honour and find gratitude in the big and the small moments.”

The magazine will also offer candid conversations with Curry’s husband, NBA star Stephen Curry, and feature their three children, Riley, 7, Ryan, 4, and Canon, 1. The first issue is set to drop later this month.

“As we prepare to release the first issue in what could be seen as the most insane time, I’m choosing to see it another way,” Curry wrote. “I think the world needs a little joy right now, and this first issue is dripping with it. To celebrate (and to pay homage to one of the greatest scenes in movie history), I enlisted the family to make a little home video. Shot and edited by my bro @jazmiyagi (or as my kids call him ‘Uncle Jaz’). Initially, this was supposed to launch under much different circumstances. It’s only fair to rename this: ‘THE DEVIL WEARS SWEATPANTS’. SWEET JULY COMING SOON!”

Creating a magazine has always been a goal for the New York Times best-selling cookbook author and restaurateur. “To now have a magazine of my own feels like a dream come true. As a woman of color, it’s important to me that media reflects real, relatable women, and I’m excited to create an outlet for young men and women that celebrates diversity and inclusivity,” Curry told PEOPLE in January.

The debut issue is set to debut on newsstands nationwide in May 2020 for $9.99.

