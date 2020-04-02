Nipsey Hussle’s 11-Yr-Old Daughter Posts Video Claiming Mother Put Her Out Of House

As you know, yesterday was the first anniversary of slain hip hop star Nipsey Hussle.

Unfortunately, something disturbing went down with Hussle’s 11-year-old daughter, Emani Asghedom. Emani posted her video to IG Live and explained that her mother had “put her out” of the house, while she was cleaning and she wasn’t allowed to go back inside until she was done.

In the video, Emani was forced to stand outside in the blazing sun and sweltering heat by her mother Tanisha “Chyna Hussle” Foster. Emani also claims that she was not allowed inside of her grandfather’s home. She also implied that her mother normally puts her out while she cleans and takes hours to clean.

What’s also notable is that the child also asked viewers to ignore the bumps on her head and called them “stress bumps.”

Now, it seems Emani’s mother Chyna is trying to do a little damage control…

Chyna Hussle shared pictures of herself and Emani making kissy faces and another picture of Emani lighting blue candles in Nipsey’s memory.

It’s not clear how long Emani was forced to stay outside of her home.

