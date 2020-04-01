Chuck D Reveals Beef With Flavor Flav Was Hoax To Promote New Public Enemy Album [VIDEO]

As it turns out, Chuck D and Flavor Flav’s bitter beef over the former’s support of Bernie Sanders was all a hoax to promote Public Enemy’s new music.

The iconic hip-hop group have a new album (Loud Is Not Enough), and Flavor Flav is featured on the album’s “Food As a Machine Gun” track, which you can listen to below. You can also listen to Loud Is Not Enough on streaming platforms Apple Music and Spotify.

“So it’s April 1, 2020 and as we hoard food and empty store shelves, Chuck D and Flavor Flav hijack it as April ‘FlavChuck’ Day to end the HOAX with Enemy Radio’s new song, ‘FOOD AS A MACHINE GUN.’ ‘Don’t Believe The Hype’ 2020 style” Chuck D said in a press release for the new single and album. “That’s right, this is Enemy Radio featuring Public Enemy, with more around the corner: Enemy Radio’s debut album, ‘LOUD IS NOT ENOUGH,’ is here. ‘FOOD AS A MACHINE GUN’ is the first taste, an attack on the food industrial machine that opens minds to the direct need, dependency and necessity – yet killer – of our current lives, taking inspiration from Kristin Lawless and her book, ‘Formerly Known As Food.’”

the group appeared to fire Flavor Flav after his legal team sent a cease-and-desist letter to Bernie Sanders’ campaign last month, arguing that a concert and campaign rally in Los Angeles, hosted by Public Enemy Radio, had used Flav’s “unauthorized likeness, image, and trademarked clock.”

Public Enemy “will be moving forward without Flavor Flav,” the group said in a statement in March. “We thank him for his years of service and wish him well.”

Flav responded on Twitter, addressing Chuck D directly: “You wanna destroy something we’ve built over 35 years OVER POLITICS?,” he wrote. “I’m very disappointed in you and your decisions right now.”

He added, “i didn’t sue you on Friday,,,i asked the @berniesanders campaign to correct misleading marketing,,,that’s all it was,,,I’m not your employee,,,i’m your partner,,,you can’t fire me,,,there is no Public Enemy without Flavor Flav,,,so let’s get it right Chuck”

Chuck D addressed the issue further during his recent chat with Talib Kweli on the People’s Party podcast.

“Flavor don’t know the difference between Bernie Sanders, Barry Sanders or Colonel Sanders,” he joked, before adding, “We already talked about this beforehand. Public Enemy Radio went up, his lawyer sent a cease and desist, I’m like, ‘Good move.’ Then, publicly, I’m like, ‘Man, you don’t sue me again.’ He ain’t suing me. But I can say it!”

Chuck D then suggested the entire fiasco was nothing more than a clever gag “to get your attention.”

“I’m not saying it’s a hoax,” Chuck said during the interview. “I’m saying the original intention was to get your attention.”

