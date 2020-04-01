April Ryan Working From Home Due To COVID-19 Health Risk Concern

April Ryan is playing it safe amid the coronavirus pandemic by practicing self-isolation and working from home.

With her absence at the White House press briefings as of late, the veteran reporter wasn’t there when President Donald Trump lashed out at Yamiche Alcindor of the “PBS NewsHour” on Sunday. Instead, Ryan revealed to Journal-isms that she has been supporting her colleague behind the scenes in personal conversations.

“My support is being there for her,” Ryan said by telephone. “This is a unique club,” she said of the other White House correspondents with whom she regularly communicates, such as Abby Phillip and Jim Acosta, both of CNN, and Brian Karem of Playboy, the report states.

“I am one of those who have chosen to stay home. I have a colleague who says she has it. I am one of those who has pre-existing conditions. There are a lot of familiar faces that are not going to the White House. Why am I going to go into the line of fire?”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

WATCH: @Yamiche asks President Trump to clarify his comments second-guessing the number of ventilators governors say they may need to fight COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/8OpMJej56G — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) March 30, 2020

Alcindor is 33, and considered less susceptible to the virus. “I am taking all the recommended precautions to continue doing this work as carefully as possible,” she told Journal-isms.

In related news, the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and the Journalism & Women Symposium (JAWS) criticized Trump in a statement issued Tuesday for his “demeaning” treatment of Alcindor.

Trump berated Alcindor during Sunday’s daily White House coronavirus briefing after she pressed him about the status of the medical ventilators that have been requested amid the COVID-19 crisis.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Trump replied, “Why don’t you people — why don’t you act in a little more positive.”

He then launched a personal attack. “That’s why you used to work for the [New York] Times and now you work for somebody else,” he said. “Be nice. Don’t be threatening. Be nice.”

NABJ and JAWS noted in a joint statement that it is not a journalist’s job to be “nice.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE