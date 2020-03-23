Some Churches Are Still Doing In-Person Services During Coronavirus Epidemic

The coronavirus pandemic has literally turned the country – and the world – upside down.

Not only has the virus killed thousands of people, but it’s crippling the nation’s economy in ways we haven’t seen since the collapse of 2008.

Nevertheless, while many Americans have willfully followed the CDC’s instructions to “self-quarantine,” certain church bodies throughout the nation have decided to move forward with their face-to-face Sunday programs.

It makes sense – religion is largely faith-based, and believers are taught to rely on the healing power of God … not science.

However, churches gathering in large groups at this time not only violates orders given by the man in the Oval Office, but it’s contributing to a rebellious attitude among many citizens whose failure to abide by the CDC’s advice could result in a deeper spread of COVID-19.

Making matters worse, with many churches opting to broadcast their services digitally, there’ve been rumblings that various leaders are requiring their congregants to pay tithes electronically.

This has provoked the ire of critics who argue that churches shouldn’t expect – or solicit – funding from their supporters until the economy, and the job market stabilizes.

As states like New York and California put everything on pause and most churches switching to online streaming, there are still some churches refusing to close its doors.

One pastor in Louisiana is determined to meet with his congregation despite the nation trying to use social distancing in an attempt to slow down the spread of the virus.

Rev. Tony Spell of Life Tabernacle Church in East Baton Rouge Parish says he’s not too much concerned over the pandemic. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards (D) ordered no gatherings over 50 people, but that’s not stopping this church from touching and agreeing.

Rev. Spell is convinced the virus is “politically motivated.”

“It’s not a concern,” the Rev. Tony Spell of Life Tabernacle Church in East Baton Rouge Parish told CBS affiliate WAFB. “The virus, we believe, is politically motivated. We hold our religious rights dear and we are going to assemble no matter what someone says.”

The police pulled up on Rev. Spell at his church a few days ago where 305 people were in attendance. They told him if he did it again, the National Guard would come shut him down. Rev. Spell also revealed 1,170 people attended this past Sunday services.

Rev. Spell has his church and at least one congressman on his side. U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins (R) sent a letter to the Louisiana governor last week saying he believes the limit on the size of church gatherings is unconstitutional.

“I agree that all our constituents and religious leaders should follow the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC),” Higgins wrote. “However, the decision to gather should be the choice of the individual or institution and not a mandate by any government entity. The state has no authority to enforce this proclamation nor any ban on worship.”

Millennials have been going into parent mode with their own parents AND grandparents because they aren’t taking the pandemic seriously, attending church and other gatherings.

Oh, and then there’s this.

Televangelist Kenneth Copeland told his followers that even if they LOSE their job, they better not stop giving their money to the church. Yes, he said that. He said having fear of the virus is having faith the virus could hurt you or kill you. He said their job is not their main source, Jesus is their source.