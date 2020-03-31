Diddy Debuts Grey Hair And Beard In His COVID-19 PSA Video [WATCH]

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs debuted his salt-and-pepper beard in a video urging fans to support healthcare officials who are tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

The 50-year-old music mogul surprised fans with his new look, and many hit the comment section of the post to gush about his grey hair, Hollywood Life reports.

Speaking in a video that he posted to Instagram on Sunday, Diddy called for people to “get involved” in the battle against the deadly COVID-19.

Ironically, he then fired shots at “men with grey” controlling people’s destiny. Check out his IG post below.

In the clip, Diddy notes the impact that the coronavirus is having around the world, and how the public needs to “wake up and know what we’re into and try to figure out how to f-cking save each other. F-ck the politics and the bureaucracy.. old hair, white men with grey hair, f-cking controlling our destiny? …they don’t have power. We have the power. The power of unity cannot be broken.”

He added, “We can’t just sit back and leave our healthcare workers abandoned and unprotected,” he captioned the video.

“Over the next few days, I’ll be locked in and focused on finding ways to directly support our healthcare workers, but I don’t have all the answers. If you want to help or have any great ideas, please reach out to me now! God bless us all. #teamlove.”

Combs also slammed President Donald Trump over his administration’s handling of the coronavirus. “We also can’t expect someone that [doesn’t] give a f-ck about us to save us… It’s not Trump’s fault. He doesn’t give a f-ck about us,” he said.

Hear Diddy tell it via the clip above.

