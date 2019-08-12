Biack Male Voters Seen As Key To Trump Victory In 2020

Despite Donald’s Trump’s seemingly racist rhetoric, his administration hopes to woo Black voters ahead of the 2020 election.

As noted by Politico, when Trump took office in January 2017, the unemployment rate among African-Americans was 7.7 percent. Friday’s jobs report pegged it at 6 percent for July.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

“Do I think some of his verbal formulations are inartful? Yeah,” said Ken Blackwell, the former mayor of Cincinnati, former Ohio secretary of state and a top Trump transition official. “But for me, as a domestic policy adviser during the Trump transition, it has been all about the agenda, a set of results and tomorrow. You have to believe his policy agenda flies in the face of the false narrative of the racist in charge.”

Been telling you folks that Trump is most assuredly trying to win black voters (or depressing them as a way of suppressing them.) in 2016 Trump won 8% of the black vote: Only 4% of black women, but 13% of black men. https://t.co/of8GeTHWXe — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) August 3, 2019

Meanwhile, a Quinnipiac University poll released last month showed that 80 percent of Black voters surveyed consider Trump a racist.

“The idea is that, because of his agenda, his comments on Charlottesville, Baltimore or ‘shithole countries’ do not matter,” said Michael Steele, former chairman of the Republican National Committee and the first African American to serve in that role. “Or that you can say the most racist things in the world, but hey, I got a tax cut. Or you can disparage my homeland, but the unemployment rate is going down.

“I certainly think we should expect more from our political leaders,” Steele said. “I would think they would expect more from us.”

Trump has downplayed his racism by noting, “I am the least racist person there is anywhere in the world.”

“What I’ve done for African-Americans, no president, I would say, has done,” he said from the White House lawn last week.

The Trump campaign was criticized during the 2016 campaign for vying for the black vote but never making time to visit black churches, black colleges or African-American groups. Now, Katrina Pierson has been trusted to lead The African-Americans for Trump coalition. The launch date is set for after Labor Day.

“The campaign is working hard to get the president’s message to all voters,” said Pierson, senior advisor for the Trump campaign.

“I think people get caught up in the emotional with President Trump,” said Georgia businessman and longtime Trump supporter Bruce LeVell.

“Don’t get caught up in the emotions; pay attention to the numbers, not the he said, she said. I think black male voters, especially, will be a game changer for President Trump’s reelection,” he said.

PHOTO: AP

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: