Former NFL Player Myron Rolle Is Now A Doctor Fighting Coronavirus

Years ago, Myron Rolle gave up football for a career in medicine. Now, he’s using his expertise to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
The former Rhodes Scholar and Tennessee Titans safety is now a doctor and third-year neurosurgery resident in Boston on the front lines at Massachusetts General Hospital.
“I went down to the emergency department, and as I was walking through the emergency department I was seeing so many individuals with respiratory distress and respiratory compromise, and the numbers are staggering,” Rolle
Former Titans DB Myron Rolle left the NFL to attend medical school back in 2013. Now, Rolle is a neurosurgery resident who is seeing the impact COVID-19 is having on the healthcare industry. pic.twitter.com/hGj9B8mJva — ESPN (@espn) March 28, 2020
