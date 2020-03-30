Former NFL Player Myron Rolle Is Now A Doctor Fighting Coronavirus

03.30.20
Years ago, Myron Rolle gave up football for a career in medicine. Now, he’s using his expertise to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Rhodes Scholar and Tennessee Titans safety is now a doctor and third-year neurosurgery resident in Boston on the front lines at Massachusetts General Hospital.

“I went down to the emergency department, and as I was walking through the emergency department I was seeing so many individuals with respiratory distress and respiratory compromise, and the numbers are staggering,” Rolle 

