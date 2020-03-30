WATCH: What You Need To Know — March 30, 2020: Joseph Lowery Dead At 98 — Est. 100,000 Deaths — Coronavirus Update

1. Civil Rights Giant, Rev. Joseph Lowery Dies At 98

What You Need To Know:

In an age where far too many “talk the talk,” it is incumbent upon us to recognize and thank those who truly “walk the walk,” AND “talk that talk.” Thank you Reverend Joseph Lowery. This lion of the civil rights movement died Friday at the age of 98, of natural causes.

2. U.S. Braces For Thousands More Coronavirus Infections And Deaths

What You Need To Know:

The weekend saw a dramatic spike in coronavirus infections all over the U.S. Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the administration’s coronavirus task force, issued a grim warning as the U.S. death toll from the pandemic exceeded 2,300 over the weekend.

3.The Congressional Black Caucus Statement On Senate Passage of “CORONA 3” Emergency Bill

What You Need To Know:

Friday, Donald Trump signed the much needed bill to help Americans hit by the devastating Coronavirus pandemic. HERE are the proposals fought for and achieved by the Congressional Black Caucus.

4. Supreme Court Rules Against Byron Allen

What You Need To Know:

On Monday, March 23, 2020, it was reported that the United States Supreme Court ruled in favor of telecommunications giant Comcast in a $20 Billion (that’s billion with a B) racial discrimination case filed by Entertainment Studios founder Byron Allen.

5. #WomensHistoryMonth: Tracy Scott

What You Need To Know:

Tracy Scott is a black woman who is on the battlefield to ensure that black women are recognized and accounted for in society.

