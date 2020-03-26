The James Family Has A Personal Hair Salon In Their House

Shamika Sanders/ @Shamika_Sanders

How is LeBron James and family surviving the coronavirus quarantine? Just fine. The first family of basketball have been sharing video from inside their lockdown and let’s just say, they’re not struggling like the rest of us.

King James recently showed off the barber shop/hair salon in their LA home and if the zombie apocalypse actually happens, you can find us there. Despite cutting our her box braids on IG stories the other day, Savannah isn’t the first one running the barber chair. It’s Bronny.

James can be heard cracking on his son Bronny, who had a fresh blowout. “You look like a 1950s R&B singer,” he joked.

The James family definitely know how to keep us entertained while entertaining themselves. In another video, Zhuri James, the big personality diva in a pint size package, showed us her best beauty routine on her newly launched Youtube channel. It’s safe to say the James’ house is a beauty house like that spot Rihanna made into a Tik Tok house. They’ve come our favorite family to watch on IG. Add Ciara and Russell to that list!

