California Gov. Enlists Snoop Dogg For ‘Real Talk’ About Coronavirus

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) has released a video of Snoop Dogg urging residents to “lay low” during the coronavirus crisis.

The hip-hop star appears in a public service announcement shared to the governor’s twitter account telling Californians to shelter in place during the global pandemic.

“My fellow Californians, real important message — I need you all to stay in the house for me man, real talk,” the Long Beach native and “Lay Low” rapper says. “Do not go outside unless you have to. Please. The longer you stay outside, the longer we’re going to be inside.”

Other celebs like Kim Kardashian, John Legend, and Idris Elba have been sharing the same message, urging fans to take this seriously.

