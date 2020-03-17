BabyFace Throws Hilarious Punch-Line At R. Kelly

Kenny “BabyFace” Edmonds had multiple shows lined up in Las Vegas, NV at the Mirage Hotel and Casino last weekend. From the looks of things he had the crowd entertained.

One night he paused in the middle of his set to talk about how much love he had for his 5th grade teacher, Mrs. Potter.

He goes on and talks about how if “things” back then were acceptable as they are now, him and Mrs. Potter would have had amazing memories with one another till this day.

BabyFace also believes that experience would have made him a better song writer – kinda like R. Kelly.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE