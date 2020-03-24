Investigation Launched To Review How Candace Owens Obtained Andrew Gillum Police Report

Police in Florida said an investigation has been launched to determine how Black conservative Candace Owens obtained the police report about Andrew Gillum’s alleged overdose at the Mondrian South Beach Hotel on March 13.

The police report as well as graphic photos of Gillum were released online, which show the former Democratic gubernatorial candidate lying in his own vomit.

Gillum, 40, is said to have been partying hard with male escort Travis Dyson, 30, who reportedly overdosed and was treated at a hospital and discharged. The controversial photo shows the politician passed out on a pillow and a towel under his lower torso is soiled with feces, per SandraRose.com.

The father of three has hired famed attorney Alex Spiro to issue a take-down demand to all media outlets that published the photo.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Removing one page of report that had @AndrewGillum’s personal address listed which was wasn’t my intent— but YES—

BREAKING: Democrat Andrew Gillum was involved in a crystal meth overdose incident last night in a Miami hotel. Orgy suspected, but unconfirmed. Read the report: pic.twitter.com/YmgqMwniUj — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 13, 2020

Owens was the first to break the news about the former Tallahassee mayor, even sharing a copy of the police report with her 2M+ followers. But the Miami Beach Police Department (MBPD) told the Tallahassee Democrat that it was “unknown how the report was shared” and confirmed that how Owens got hold of it was “being looked at.”

As noted by NewsOne, Owens also tweeted a photo of Travis Dyson, one of two other men in the hotel from with Gillum.

We previously reported… Gillum was in the hotel room when Dyson was rushed to the hospital after an alleged overdose.

One photo from the hotel room shows small plastic bags with a substance inside that’s reported to be crystal meth. A pill bottle with white pills around it was also found. Beer bottles and sheets that had bodily fluids on it were also seen in photos, which were obtained by The Daily Mail.

Dyson was also said to be naked when police arrived at the scene.

Former FL Democratic candidate for governor Andrew Gillum was in a Miami Beach hotel room last night where a man had "a possible drug overdose," according to a police report. The report doesnt say Gillum possessed or used illegal drugs. Here's what we know re: the report 1/x pic.twitter.com/wuCdm91gxp — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) March 13, 2020

After the news broke, Gillum, a married father of three, released a statement apologizing, and claiming he was in Miami “for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends.”

Dyson, meanwhile, denied knowing anything about a wedding, telling reporters that he “personally was not celebrating a wedding.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Days after he was found by police officers “inebriated” in a South Beach hotel room, Gillum announced he was entering rehab to deal with his alcoholism issues. He also denied any allegations that he had used drugs.

It’s unclear what kind of penalty, if any, Owens could face for posting a copy of the police report that may have been obtained illegally.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE