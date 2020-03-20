Angela Bassett Has Two People In Mind When It Comes To Who Should Play Her In A Biopic

Charise Frazier

Angela THEE Bassett has given us so much during her span as a coveted and critically acclaimed Black actress in Hollywood. She’s humanized and personified some of the most pivotal historical Black women like Betty Shabazz and Coretta Scott King, and Rosa Parks. Many have even advocated for her to play our Forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama.

Bassett, 61, has also breathed life into characters that contributed to the culture like Tina Turner, Voletta Wallace, and Katherine Jackson, not to mention her iconic performances in Waiting To Exhale and the American Horror Story series.

So if it came down to it, who would Bassett choose to bring her to life? In an ABC Radio Networks interview with Candice Williams, Basset at first said it would be difficult for her.

“I don’t know, there’s so many phenomenal young actresses out here today,” the Oscar-nominated actress said.

“There’s, you know, the incredible Anika Noni Rose and Naturi Naughton and on and on and on,” she continued. “Just beautiful. And that’s just two of a list of many, just beautiful, sisters.”

Bassett and Rose are close friends, who were reportedly slated to work together on Disney’s The Princess and The Frog, while Naughton and Bassett starred together in the 2009 biopic of the iconic Biggie Smalls, Notorious.

“I appreciate their work [and] love them,” the 911 star continued. “They can play me if they so choose to….bring more talent to the table.”

Apart from acting, Bassett has also stepped into the role of director, when she directed the 2015 Lifetime’s Whitney Houston biopic, which starred model and actress YaYa DaCosta. Houston and Bassett developed a close bond on the set of the adaptation of Terry McMillan’s critically acclaimed book, Waiting to Exhale.

Though Houston’s family spoke out against the movie, Bassett defended the film and her role as director.

“I consider it a gift that was given to me, the opportunity to tell this story and try to tell it with love and compassion and dignity,” Bassett told HuffPost Live in 2014. “I, like, everyone adored her.”

Whoever steps into the lead role of an Angela Bassett biopic will surely have big shoes to fill. The Yale-trained actress continues to evolve and encourage growth among her peers and mentees. We can’t wait to see if a biopic will happen because she deserves!

