Kobe Bryant’s Youngest Daughter, Capri, Not Included In His Trust, Vanessa Files To Change It
Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa, and his agent Rob Pelinka have just filed legal documents to modify the NBA legend’s trust, because it was not updated after his 9-month old daughter Capri’s birth, and does not provide for her going forward, and it should.
According to legal documents, obtained by The Blast, Vanessa Bryant and Pelinka are co-trustees of Kobe’s trust and are asking the court to modify the language to include Capri.
In the filing, they explain Kobe’s intention was to provide for Vanessa and ALL of his children in the case of his death, and that the trust should reflect his wishes. But, because it was last changed in 2017 after his daughter Bianka’s birth, and not after Capri’s it doesn’t provide specifically for her in the document.
“The material purpose of the Trust is to provide a fund for Kobe’s wife and daughters of Kobe and Vanessa for their support, care, and maintenance and, at the same time, to provide protection for the Trust’s assets so that the assets will be available for the benefit of Kobe and Vanessa’s daughters, equally, upon Vanessa’s death,” the document states.
Both Pelinka and Vanessa specify in the document, “This was not Kobe’s intent. Nor does it accomplish the primary and material purpose of the Trust – to provide for Vanessa and all his children with Vanessa after his death.”
They are asking a judge to modify the trust to include Capri and her descendants as beneficiaries.
