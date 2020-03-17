Daughter Of Hip-Hop Legend Eric B. Dies After Car Crash

Erica Supreme Barrier, the daughter of hip-hop legend Eric B., has passed away. Erica was hospitalized after she was involved in a serious car crash in Connecticut on Sunday March 15.

According to Page Six, and the Connecticut state police, Erica was in a Mini Cooper Countryman on I-91 at 1 a.m. Sunday, when her vehicle “stopped in the center lane” and an oncoming truck “was unable to stop in time and impacted the rear of [Erica’s car].” She “sustained serious injuries,” according to the police report, “and was transported to Hartford Hospital.” The other driver was not injured, according to police.

According to an Instagram post by “The Real Sister2Sister 2.0,” Erica died on Monday evening from her injuries.

Eric B.’s PR rep confirmed the news to “Sister2Sister 2.0,” according to the post, and he told the outlet in a statement, “She fought a valiant fight, however we trust God & His ultimate decision to bring her home. We want to sincerely thank everyone from around the world for the outpouring of support and love during this difficult time. Please continue to keep our family in prayer as we now prepare to lay Erica to rest.”

The statement added: “This was an unfortunate vehicular accident that claimed her life however, and it’s also crucial that we pray for the other driver involved. Our hearts also go out to him and his family as we hold no ill will in our hearts for those involved. Again, we accept GOD’s will and want to sincerely thank the good samaritans, first responders and impeccable medical staff who cared for our daughter at Hartford Hospital, Hartford CT.”

Erica was 28-years-old.

