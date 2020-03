Here’s what you need to know, Monday, March 16, 2020.

1. Coronavirus Update: Weary Travelers Face Long Lines; U.S. Cases Exceed 3,000

2. Democratic Debate: Biden vs. Sanders

3. Two States Have Postponed Presidential Primaries Over Virus

4. #WYNTKCoronavirus: Five Teens And A Single Mom

5. Happy #WomensHistoryMonth!

SUBSCRIBE to my newsletter, “What You Need to Know” http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

Also On Black America Web: