Dwayne Wade Upset About Son Zaire’s Lack Of Playing Time

Sports parents are their kids biggest fans and supporters, and former NBA star Dwayne Wade is no different. Wade has made it clear that he is frustrated with his son Zaire’s lack of playing time.

Zaire Wade is a senior on the Sierra Canyon basketball team.

On March 10, during TNT’s “Inside the NBA” the three time NBA champion said that he would not be attending the Saturday March 14 state title game between Sierra Canyon and the winner of Thursday’s game between Sacramento’s Sheldon High School and Oakland’s Bishop O’ Dowd, according to ESPN.