Dwayne Wade Upset About Son Zaire’s Lack Of Playing Time

Sports parents are their kids biggest fans and supporters, and former NBA star Dwayne Wade is no different. Wade has made it clear that he is frustrated with his son Zaire’s lack of playing time.
Zaire Wade is a senior on the Sierra Canyon basketball team.
On March 10, during TNT’s “Inside the NBA” the three time NBA champion said that he would not be attending the Saturday March 14 state title game between Sierra Canyon and the winner of Thursday’s game between Sacramento’s Sheldon High School and Oakland’s Bishop O’ Dowd, according to ESPN.
“I will not be there,” he said. “My son isn’t playing, and I don’t want to do nothing to the coach [Andre Chevalier]. I won’t be there. But I’ll be rooting for the kids.”
Thursday’s game between Sheldon High and Bishop O’Dowd was cancelled due to concerns about the coronavirus, leaving Saturday’s championship game to be postponed as well.
During Sierra Canyon’s Tuesday win over Etiwanda, the team came from behind winning 63-61 against Etiwanda. Zaire Wade, however, did not score as reported by maxpreps.com.
Zaire Wade, a 6-foot-2 wing, had reportedly been injured earlier this season but averages 4.3 points per game.
Wade is also a three-star prospect for his 2020 class and currently has multiple offers from the likes of DePaul, Nebraska, Rhode Island, and Toledo.