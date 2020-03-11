Howard University To Move To Online Classes Due To Coronavirus

woldcnews Staff

Effective March 23rd Howard University will move to online classes due to coronavirus concerns. Howard officials will reevaluate on March 25th to determine if the move should be longer.

Dorms will remain open.

The University posted the transition on their website which you can see here.

BREAKING: As of Monday, March 23 Howard will transition to online classes. Dormitories will remain open. — The Hilltop (@TheHilltopHU) March 11, 2020

Howard joins Georgetown University and the University of Maryland and other schools in the area moving to Online Classes or “Virtual Learning.”

George Washington University announced that they’d be moving most classes to an online platform after the school’s scheduled spring break from March 16-March 21 as well.

American University on Tuesday announced that all classes will temporarily move to online platforms following spring break, with the following steps effective immediately.

Source | WUSA 9

