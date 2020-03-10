Tami Roman To Expose Cheaters On New VH1 Show

Reality TV veteran Tami Roman has reportedly been tapped to host a new VH1 show, tentatively called “Unfaithful”, that centers around exposing cheaters.

According to thejasminebrand.com, the pilot has already been filmed.

In related news, Tami recently opened up about marrying a man 17 years her junior and their struggles to have a child together. Roman has two daughters from her marriage to Kenny Anderson, her husband Reginald “Reggie” Youngblood has none — and he wants to change that.

While trying to conceive, Tami has suffered three miscarriages, one when she was six months pregnant, MadameNoire reports.

After losing another child around three months, Roman said, “I am deeply saddened that after 10.5 weeks, we suffer this loss,” she told E! News at the time. “We knew this would be an uphill battle. We were up against the odds. I have a prolapsed uterus and am diabetic. I battle bouts of hypoglycemia due to my diabetes and my blood pressure continually ran high. We were prayerful, we had and still have faith. We are not giving up.”

In an interview with Keyshia Cole on Fox Soul, she dished further about her fertility challenges and noted that she and Reggie plan to use a surrogate to carry their child.

“He has no children. We tried three times. We–unfortunately–suffered three miscarriages. And now we’re considering a surrogate. I saw Kandi had somebody have her baby. I said, ‘Oh okay chile, that’s what we doing now?’ So we got the eggs and we harvested those and now we’re looking for a person to carry,” Roman said.

You can watch Tami’s full interview in the video below. She begins speaking about the surrogate around the 13-minute mark.

Meanwhile, Roman likely won’t be returning for the upcoming ninth season of VH1’s “Basketball Wives.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE