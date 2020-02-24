Tami Roman Says She And Her Husband Are Considering Surrogacy After Three Miscarriages

Tami Roman has spoken openly about her struggles with fertility after marrying a man 17 years her junior. Tami has two daughters from her marriage to former NBA star Kenny Anderson, but her husband, Reggie Youngblood has none.

After five years of asking, Reggie finally convinced Tami to marry him in 2018. The couple eloped and have been trying to get pregnant ever since. Tami suffered three miscarriages, one of which when she was six months pregnant.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

After losing another child around three months, Roman said, “I am deeply saddened that after 10.5 weeks, we suffer this loss,” she told E! News at the time. “We knew this would be an uphill battle. We were up against the odds. I have a prolapsed uterus and am diabetic. I battle bouts of hypoglycemia due to my diabetes and my blood pressure continually ran high. We were prayerful, we had and still have faith. We are not giving up.”

Tami told Keyshia Cole on her Fox Soul show that the couple hasn’t given up having a child together. But this time, they have opted to use a surrogate.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“He has no children,” Roman said. “We tried three times. We unfortunately suffered three miscarriages. And now we’re considering a surrogate. I saw Kandi had somebody have her baby. I said, ‘Oh okay chile, that’s what we doing now?’ So we got the eggs and we harvested those and now we’re looking for a person to carry.”

You can watch Tami’s full interview in the video below. She talks about surrogacy around the 13-minute mark.

PHOTO: PR Photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: