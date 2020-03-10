Atlanta’s Fulton County Schools Close Due To Coronavirus

According to authorities all Fulton Country schools will be closed today after an employee of the school district tested positive for COVID-19. Schools closed early Monday, and will not open until possibly later in the week.
Office buildings in Fulton Country might also be closed. Officials have scheduled a press conference for 3:30 p.m. to discuss in detail the containment strategy.
