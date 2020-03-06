Russ Rant: Wash Your Hands!

Now is the time for truth, ” and we’re just not getting it out of 1600 Pennsylvania ave,” Russ says. There is still a lot of fear surrounding the Coronavirs, but Russ assures that people can, and do recover from it. The best way to prevent it is to practice good hygiene and hand washing techniques. The Trump administration is trying to downplay this situation in order to keep the stock market strong. But, it’s not working because the stock market has been up and down in “huge swings” for days. Trump went as far as to say that if you have the coronavirus it’s okay to go to work. Russ and the CDC disagree.

