Allen Iverson Teams With Reebok To Cover College Application Fees At His Old High School

The rising seniors at Bethel High School in Hampton, Virginia received the surprise of lifetime on Wednesday morning when Allen Iverson announced that each student in the class of 2021 will have their college application fees covered.

The former NBA player teamed with Reebok to show some love to the students of his alma mater. During an assembly, the brand announced that it will be covering all the college application expenses for over 400 students.

“What’s up y’all, I got Reebok to cover your college application fees so the sky’s the limit,” said Iverson via video message. “Don’t let nothing stop your dreams.”

.@alleniverson and Reebok are covering college application fees for all 400+ seniors at Bethel High School in Virginia where AI went to school 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QFYGZ23GVK — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) March 4, 2020

As reported by Complex, the collab is tied to the release of Reebok’s “Origins” pack that pays homage to Iverson’s journey from high school to college, which both shaped his road to NBA stardom.

The students were thrilled to learn the exciting news Wednesday morning.

“I got the chills watching their faces, their cheers. It was incredible,” said Samantha Liang, who is a Reebok partner. “Iverson really credits his journey from high school to college as being pivotal in his career and essentially creating the player and the legend that he is. So we essentially wanted to give a new generation of game-changers a chance to do the same and carve their own path, whatever they want it to be, so they could change the game on or off the court.”

“Such a surreal moment and it’s kind of like a dream come true,” said junior Bianca Rodriguez. “I’m just so thankful to Allen and Reebok and you know, our school, for letting us have the opportunity to do something like this, to show people that you don’t have to be athletic, you don’t have to be a certain size, race, skin color, to be able to do something like this.”

Reebok is also giving select students across the nation the same opportunity to have their college application fees paid. Rising seniors nationwide can apply on the Reebok website to have their app fees waived.

“Nothing should limit you from applying to any school you want to consider,” said Iverson. “By working with Reebok to cover the application costs of rising seniors at Bethel High, I want the next generation of game-changers to see college as a route to success, whether they want to be an artist or a doctor.”

