Steven Spielberg’s Porn Actress Daughter Arrested In Domestic Incident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An adopted daughter of film director Steven Spielberg was arrested in Tennessee in a domestic incident involving her boyfriend, police said.

Mikaela Spielberg, 23, was charged with domestic assault causing bodily injury early Saturday. Spielberg was released from a jail in Nashville later Saturday, jail records showed. She says she was molested as a child but said not by her family or any family friends.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

NOTE: There is both a private and a public account credited to Spielberg, but these are pictures of her.

Mikaela recently announced she was becoming a porn star, according to multiple reports. She told the U.S. sun that her parents, Spielberg and her mother, actress Kate Capshaw and said they were supportive.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

She is the girlfriend of 47-year-old professional darts player Chuck Panklow, and says she’s vowed not to have sex on camera in respect to their relationship.

According to a Metropolitan Nashville Police affidavit, officers said Spielberg and her boyfriend were involved in an argument after returning from a bar. After the victim made a “rude comment” toward Spielberg, she started throwing objects at him, injuring his hand and wrist, WZTV-TV reported.

Jail records didn’t indicate whether she has an attorney who could comment on the charge. A March 9 court hearing on the charge was scheduled.

Mikaela Spielberg was adopted as a child by Steven Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: