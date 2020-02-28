Normani Finally Addresses Camila Cabello’s Racist Posts: ‘I Struggled With Talking About This’

Normani has opened up to Rolling Stone about the past racist posts of her former Fifth Harmony bandmate Camila Cabello.

It marks the first time the singer, 23, has addressed the racist bullying she endured from some fans after Cabello went full white supremacist on social media back in the day.

“I want to be very clear about what I’m going to say on this uncomfortable subject and figured it would be best to write out my thoughts to avoid being misconstrued, as I have been in the past,” she said, PEOPLE reports. “I struggled with talking about this because I didn’t want it to be a part of my narrative, but I am a black woman, who is a part of an entire generation that has a similar story.”

She added, “I face senseless attacks daily, as does the rest of my community. This represents a day in the life for us. I have been tolerating discrimination far before I could even comprehend what exactly was happening. Direct and subliminal hatred has been geared towards me for many years solely because of the color of my skin.”

Screenshots of Cabello’s old, since-deleted, offensive posts on Tumblr resurfaced, showing her use of the n-word in multiple posts. She also shared numerous memes and GIFs featuring the racial slur, racial stereotypes of black people with fried chicken and watermelon, and other racially insensitive material, Gossip on This reported.

Last December, Camilla apologized, saying “I am sorry from the bottom of my heart,” in a message she shared on both Twitter and Instagram.

“When I was younger, I used language that I’m deeply ashamed of and will regret forever. I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed i ever used it,” the “Cry for Me” singer added.

For her RS interview, Normani addressed the Cabello scandal, stating “It would be dishonest if I said that this particular scenario didn’t hurt me. It was devastating that this came from a place that was supposed to be a safe haven and a sisterhood, because I knew that if the tables were turned I would defend each of them in a single heartbeat.”

She continued, “It took days for her to acknowledge what I was dealing with online and then years for her to take responsibility for the offensive tweets that recently resurfaced. Whether or not it was her intention, this made me feel like I was second to the relationship that she had with her fans.”

Normani concluded, “I don’t want to say that this situation leaves me hopeless because I believe that everyone deserves the opportunity for personal growth. I really hope that an important lesson was learned in this. I hope there is genuine understanding about why this was absolutely unacceptable.”

