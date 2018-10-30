30 Years Later, Zoe Kravitz Recreates Her Mother’s Iconic Rolling Stone Cover [Photos Inside]

30 years after actress Lisa Bonet appeared semi-nude on the cover of Rolling Stone’s Hot Issue, her gorgeous daughter Zoe Kravitz recreates the iconic cover for the publication.

In the story, Zoe opens up about her acting career, her famous parents, new engagement and the time a director sexually harassed her early in her career.

In May of 1988, when Bonet graced the cover, she was two months pregnant with Zoe at the time. “Technically,” jokes Kravitz, “this is my second cover.”

Now, for the 30th-anniversary homage to Bonet, Kravitz decided to recreate the shoot.

“I’ve always loved that cover so much,” she says. “When I think of Rolling Stone, that’s always the image that pops into my head. It’s a really striking image of her. It’s beautiful.”

Zoë Kravitz tells us why she decided to recreate the shoot her mom did 30 years ago on our latest cover https://t.co/g6EPjbyZcJ pic.twitter.com/RLBBKz1wHZ — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 29, 2018

Because Bonet was pregnant at the time, the magazine ran a photo of her wearing a white button-down shirt on the cover, saving her nude shot for its inside pages.

“I think she was a little bummed when they used the shirt picture as the cover,” Kravitz says. “I think she just thought, ‘I’m doing it, let’s do it!’” She decided to do the cover her mom originally wanted but didn’t get.

“It’s less about the picture,” she says, “and more about doing the thing my mom intended to do. That feels cool.”

Elsewhere in the November issue (on newsstands November 2nd) the young starlet recalls being sexually harassed on set.

“I definitely worked with a director who made me very uncomfortable,” Zoe said, declining to name the director. “I was young – maybe 19 or 20 – and we were on location, staying at the same hotel. And it was full-on: ‘Can I come inside your room?’ Just totally inappropriate.”

“He’d do things like come to the makeup trailer and touch my hair,” she continued. “Or say, ‘Let me see your costume – turn around?’ It’s just never OK for someone to do that. Especially when they’re in a position of power.”

Kravitz also shares that she’s engaged to her boyfriend, actor Karl Glusman. The two have been together for two years.

“I’m engaged!” she said in the interview. “I haven’t told anyone yet – I mean, I haven’t told the world. I wanted to keep it private.”

Zoe’s issue also features photos that pay homage to her dad, rocker Lenny Kravitz, and she was asked to define what hot meant to her.

“To me, ‘hot’ means someone who’s vibrant and confident and comfortable with who they are,” she says. “Young Mick Jagger. Aretha Franklin. When somebody allows themselves to be who they are unapologetically — and they’re a good person — that’s really hot.”

When her mom was asked the same question for her issue, she replied: “People think you’re hot if you’re on TV,” Bonet said. “To me, hot means uncompromising. It means nonconforming, not afraid, just be what you are and what you feel.”

When read her mom’s answer, Kravitz said: “Wow, that’s so cool! We’re the same! I’ve genuinely never seen her answer to that. She instilled that in me I guess.”

