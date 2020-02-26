Russ Rant: Democratic Debate Review

Russ decides to use his rant time to share his thoughts on last night’s Democratic Presidential Debate. Bloomberg did a lot better last night, but it still wasn’t good enough, and he found Elizabeth Warren annoying. Joe Biden was loud but he wasn’t exactly good. But, overall it was reviled that everyone has dirt on them. In his opinion Mayor Pete was the “clear cut winner” last night. He says that he isn’t saying that he’ll vote for him, but he is a great debater. According to Russ, Mayor Pete “consistently beats the hell out of him” on the debate stage and last night was no different.

