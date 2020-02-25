Madame C.J. Walker Film On Netflix Drops Trailer [WATCH]

(Via press release)

Academy Award® winner Octavia Spencer stars as Madam C.J. Walker, the trailblazing African-American haircare entrepreneur who was America’s first female self-made millionaire.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Inspired by the book, “On Her Own Ground: The Life and Times of Madam C. J. Walker” written by Walker’s great-great-granddaughter A’Lelia Bundles, the Netflix four-part limited series, ‘Self-Made: Inspired By The LIfe of Madam C J Walker” brings the uplifting story of this cultural icon to the screen for the first time.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Against all odds, Walker overcame post-slavery racial and gender biases, personal betrayals, and business rivalries to build a ground-breaking brand that revolutionized black haircare, as she simultaneously fought for social change.

The four-part limited series also stars Blair Underwood as her husband C.J. Walker, Tiffany Haddish as her daughter Lelia, Carmen Ejogo as Walker’s business rival Addie Munroe, Garrett Morris as Walker’s father-in-law, Kevin Carroll as her longtime lawyer Freeman Ransom and Bill Bellamy as Ransom’s cousin Sweetness.

Check out the trailer below:

.

You checking this out?

PHOTO: Netflix

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: